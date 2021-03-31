Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 501,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $13,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after buying an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,543,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,511,000 after buying an additional 978,753 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,579,000 after purchasing an additional 798,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

HTA stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 188.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

