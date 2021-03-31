Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

BIO opened at $564.15 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.14 and a 12 month high of $689.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $593.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.55.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.