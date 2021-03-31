AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Short Interest Up 118.7% in March

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 118.7% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:HKIB opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. AMTD International has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $16.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57.

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter.

AMTD International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

