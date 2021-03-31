American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,396,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,993 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $214,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $146.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.