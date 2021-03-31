American International Group Inc. Sells 644 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,174,000 after buying an additional 184,443 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,195,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,235,000 after buying an additional 51,821 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 695,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,784,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,738,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after buying an additional 201,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.10. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

