American International Group Inc. Sells 2,538 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -686.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

