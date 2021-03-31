American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after purchasing an additional 840,428 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $174,897,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,576,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 494,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

Shares of SGEN opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.20.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total transaction of $5,061,631.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $16,938,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.