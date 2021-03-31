American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,977 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $269,079,000 after buying an additional 3,865,939 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after buying an additional 1,064,077 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,411,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,674,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The business’s revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

