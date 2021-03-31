American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,145,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 21,881.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 190,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 189,713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Crocs by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $357,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,016 shares of company stock worth $7,816,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. OTR Global started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.