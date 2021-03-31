American International Group Inc. Acquires 24,409 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 373,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,581,000 after acquiring an additional 146,526 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 411,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 148,827 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

