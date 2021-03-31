American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Boston Partners acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 418,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 264,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,835 shares of company stock worth $9,026,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 132,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,398. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.