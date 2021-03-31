Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 80,870 Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 80,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 386,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXRX stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. Baudax Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.52. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Baudax Bio Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

