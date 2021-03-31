Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 2.6% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,009,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. 353,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,451,729. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.