Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,633 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 142.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

