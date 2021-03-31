Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 178.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,543 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $397,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $37.30 on Wednesday, hitting $2,083.77. The stock had a trading volume of 74,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,136. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,075.08 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,059.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,787.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,083.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.