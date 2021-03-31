Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LBTSF opened at $14.00 on Monday. Almirall has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31.

Get Almirall alerts:

About Almirall

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Almirall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almirall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.