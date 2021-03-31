AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 30,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 374,183 shares.The stock last traded at $22.19 and had previously closed at $20.81.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43.

In other news, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,516 shares in the company, valued at $13,413,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth $1,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

