Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €245.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €215.69 ($253.76).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €219.05 ($257.71) on Monday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €205.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €190.16.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

