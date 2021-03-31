AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

AB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of AB stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $42.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

