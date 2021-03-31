Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 33,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

