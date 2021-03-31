Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 509,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALFVF remained flat at $$29.59 during trading on Wednesday. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $29.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

