Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Price Target Raised to C$8.75 at CIBC

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$8.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLIQ. Cormark increased their price objective on Alcanna from C$8.15 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Alcanna from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Alcanna alerts:

Shares of TSE CLIQ opened at C$7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.18. Alcanna has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$8.43. The company has a market cap of C$308.78 million and a PE ratio of 15.77.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.