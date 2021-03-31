Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 221 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,083.71.

GOOGL stock traded up $25.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,071.77. 82,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,136. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,059.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,787.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,075.08 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

