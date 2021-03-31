Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 135 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.33.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,163 shares of company stock worth $56,314,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $29.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $665.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,636,004. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $702.34 and its 200-day moving average is $611.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $638.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,297.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

