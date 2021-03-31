Albion Financial Group UT Has $11.93 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,746 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.2% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $80,812,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $72,008,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 837,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $89,600,000 after buying an additional 602,241 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.90. 327,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,600,719. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

