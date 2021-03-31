Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,214,000 after purchasing an additional 138,071 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.58.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $139.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.27. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $122.76 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

