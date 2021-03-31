Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.21. 489,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,806,532. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $141.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.