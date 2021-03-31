Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.50

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aisin Seiki from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

