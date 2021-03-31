Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Down 49.2% in March

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

