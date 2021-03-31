Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of AIM opened at C$5.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.13. Aimia has a 1-year low of C$1.85 and a 1-year high of C$5.58. The company has a market cap of C$488.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.16.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

