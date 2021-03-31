Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $46.00 at Citigroup

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

AFL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 85,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,879,591 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

