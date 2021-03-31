Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Up 3.3%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.02 and last traded at $72.02. 13,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,345,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.75.

Get Affirm alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.11.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $377,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.