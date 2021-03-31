Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Aeon has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $7.76 million and $3,548.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.55 or 0.00415297 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 981.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.