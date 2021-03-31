Advisor Partners LLC Sells 310 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

CINF opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average of $86.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $108.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

