Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.02.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.