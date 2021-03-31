Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 17.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $94.37.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

