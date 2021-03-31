Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 131,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 76,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $100.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

