Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

