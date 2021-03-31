Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 3,605 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,210 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Shares of BK opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.