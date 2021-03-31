AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report sales of $350.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.10 million and the highest is $355.00 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $302.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of ASIX stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $27.29. 132,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $765.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,542,000 after purchasing an additional 172,910 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 679.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $4,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.