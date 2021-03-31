Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. The company has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

