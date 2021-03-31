Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current price.
AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. The company has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.