Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith Sells 33,390 Shares

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 33,390 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total value of £79,134.30 ($103,389.47).

Shares of AMS opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of £509.59 million and a PE ratio of 60.64. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.50 ($3.52). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 233.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 229.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

