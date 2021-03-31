Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,479 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Advance Auto Parts worth $72,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 759,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,574,000 after acquiring an additional 46,599 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after acquiring an additional 403,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.44.

AAP stock opened at $186.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.60. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $187.91. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

