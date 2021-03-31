ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,390 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,713 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ADT were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in ADT during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ADT in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

