Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.30% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $24,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 241,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 29,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $202,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $28,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,743 shares of company stock valued at $68,126,814 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

