Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Short Interest Update

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the February 28th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of GOLF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $41.62. 2,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,046. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

