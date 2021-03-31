Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) Insider Barry Fairley Sells 27,113 Shares

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) insider Barry Fairley sold 27,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.74 ($1.24), for a total transaction of A$47,203.73 ($33,716.95).

Barry Fairley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Barry Fairley sold 60,000 shares of Acorn Capital Investment Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.52 ($1.09), for a total value of A$91,320.00 ($65,228.57).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Acorn Capital Investment Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Acorn Capital Investment Fund’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

