Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Trimmed by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.68.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,753. The firm has a market cap of $176.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $148.28 and a 1-year high of $281.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

