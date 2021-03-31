Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere Sells 8,000 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $278.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $148.28 and a twelve month high of $281.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $2,059,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $6,800,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

