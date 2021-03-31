ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD):

3/16/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $61.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $66.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $42.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $61.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/24/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 51,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,457. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 378,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

